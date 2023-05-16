Home / India News / Police prohibit flying of drones as G20 meeting gets underway in Mumbai

Police prohibit flying of drones as G20 meeting gets underway in Mumbai

The third meeting of the energy transition working group of G20 began here on Monday

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Police prohibit flying of drones as G20 meeting gets underway in Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 8:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In view of the ongoing G20 meeting in the city, the Mumbai police has prohibited the flying of drones or balloons.

The flying of "para-gliders, all types of balloons, kites and remote control microlight aircraft" is prohibited, said the order issued under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) on Monday.

It will be in force between May 16 to 25.

The third meeting of the energy transition working group of G20 began here on Monday.

It is apprehended that drones and similar aircraft could be used by terrorists or anti-social elements to launch an attack as a large number of VIPs are expected to attend the G20 meeting, the official release said.

"Considering safety and security of the people who are attending the meeting, Mumbai Police has prohibited the flying of drones in the jurisdictions of Sahar, Vakola, BKC, Bandra, Colaba and Azad Maidan police stations," it said.

Also Read

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting: Guests welcomed with dance performance

G20 foreign ministers' meeting today: Schedule, agenda, other details here

Crisis in multilateralism affecting developing nations most: PM at G20 meet

LIVE: Blinken asks for 'contact' with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

G20 foreign ministers' meeting to kick off in Delhi today; all details here

HC to hear JMC's plea against absolute weightage to CUET score on May 24

Delhi LG returns files on services matter to Delhi govt in view of SC order

Indospirits paid Rs 1.70 cr to India Ahead 'without any reasons', says CBI

PM Modi to visit Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia from May 19-21

Achieved indigenisation of 164 equipment, items, says Defence ministry

Topics :MumbaiMumbai policeDronesG20

First Published: May 16 2023 | 9:11 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story