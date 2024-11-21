PM Modi to launch 'UN International Year of Cooperative 2025' on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch on Monday the 'United Nations International Year of Cooperatives 2025' at International Cooperative Alliance's (ICA) global conference to be held in the national capital.

First time in the 130 years long history of the ICA, the premier body for the global cooperative movement, with the initiative of IFFCO, the ICA General Assembly and Global Cooperative Conference will be hosted by India. The event is scheduled to be held during November 25-30 here.

Addressing a press conference, Cooperation Secretary Ashish Kumar Bhutani informed that the prime minister will formally launch the 'United Nations International Year of Cooperatives 2025' during the inaugural session of the event on November 25.

A commemorative stamp on International Year of Cooperatives - 2025 will also be launched in the event.

Around 3,000 delegates are expected to attend this event and out of that 1,000 will be delegates from foreign countries, he added.

Prime Minister of Bhutan Dasho Tshering Tobgay and Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji Manoa Kamikamica will also attend the event as esteemed guests.

Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will attend the event on November 25. He will chair the inaugural session of the Global Cooperative Conference as Chief Guest.

Asked whether Pakistan is participating in the event, the secretary said, "More than 100 countries are participating. We have received request from many countries for participation. There are approvals and protocols required for some countries. The protocols are being followed by the Ministry of External Affairs regarding allowing representatives from such countries to participate in the event." Out of the total cooperatives globally, Bhutani said there are 25 per cent cooperative organisation in India and added that the event will give an opportunity to showcase might of Indian cooperatives. There are 8 lakh cooperatives in India.

The success story of dairy and fertiliser cooperatives in India will be shared with global audience, he added.

"Co-operative is uniquely placed in developing Indian economy as well as global economy," Bhutani said, as he highlighted the steps taken by the government in the last 10 years.

IFFCO MD U S Awasthi informed that the event will be carbon neutral and 10,000 peepal tree will be planted across the country. Only vegetarian food will be served with no liquor, he added.

He said the theme of the event will be 'Cooperatives Build Prosperity of All' and the subthemes will be -- Enabling Policy and Entrepreneurial Ecosystems; Nurturing Purposeful Leadership to Create Prosperity for All; Reaffirming The Cooperative Identity; Shaping the Future: Towards Realizing Prosperity for all in 21st Century.

Bhutani noted that the theme of the event 'Cooperatives Build Prosperity for All' is in line with the government of India's slogan of 'Sahkar se Samriddhi' which exactly translates to 'Prosperity through Cooperation'.

The cooperation ministry has launched 54 initiatives for the growth and development of cooperative movement.

"Whether it be computerisation of PACS or formation of three new cooperatives in the sectors where cooperatives didn't have a national level presence, all these steps have put India at the forefront of the global cooperative movement with India becoming one of the fasting growing cooperative sectors," the statement said.

The event will also mark the bestowal of Rochdale Pioneers Award 2025, which is awarded to individuals or organisations for their valuable contribution for development of cooperatives and strengthening the international cooperative movement.