Relief for deplaned flyers: Delhi airport plans new rules for flight delays

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport is planning to construct a separate, temporary enclosure for passengers stranded due to take-off delays

With winter just beginning, nearly 100 flights are already being delayed daily due to smog in the national capital.
Nisha Anand Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 1:39 PM IST
Airlines will soon be able to deplane passengers if a flight is delayed by over two hours due to adverse weather conditions in Delhi and reboard them without the time-consuming process of fresh security checks, The Economic Times reported on Thursday.
 
This will be facilitated by Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, which is planning to construct a separate, temporary enclosure for passengers stranded due to take-off delays. The proposed changes to the security-checking rules aim to optimise flight slots and reduce passenger inconvenience. 

Fog crisis in Delhi

The annual winter fog crisis in Delhi, particularly during December and January, causes significant inconvenience for passengers and wastes critical flight operation hours. With winter just beginning, nearly 100 flights are already being delayed daily due to smog in the national capital.
 
As weather conditions worsen, a sharp rise in flight cancellations is expected, particularly during pre-dawn and early morning hours.
 
In December last year, adverse weather in India led to flight cancellations impacting over 35,000 passengers, while 3.64 lakh people faced delays. These disruptions underscore the challenges airports face during this season.

Streamlining protocols for stranded passengers

Under the current protocol, deboarded passengers must undergo fresh security checks after being brought back to the arrival side. The new plan will allow passengers to remain in a separate enclosure, saving time and reducing hassle for both flyers and airline staff.

Delhi airport’s global ranking and capacity

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport ranks among the top 10 busiest airports in the world. In 2023, it hosted approximately 72.2 million passengers and has an annual passenger handling capacity of 100 million across its three terminals.
First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 1:39 PM IST

