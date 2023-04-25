Home / India News / PM Modi to lay foundation of Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram

PM Modi to lay foundation of Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a two-day visit to Kerala, will lay the foundation stone of the Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday

General News
PM Modi to lay foundation of Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 7:23 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a two-day visit to Kerala, will lay the foundation stone of the Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth more than Rs 3,200 crore in Kerala.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Digital Science Park is envisaged as a key research facility to develop digital products and services by industry and business units in collaboration with academia.

As a third generation Science Park, the Digital Science Park will house common facilities to support the development of products in the area of Industry 4.0 Technologies like AI, data analytics, cyber security, smart materials etc, said the PMO statement.

The state-of-the-art basic infrastructure will support high-end applied research by industries and the co-development of products in association with the Universities. The initial investment for Phase-1 of the project is around Rs 200 crore while the total project outlay has been estimated at around Rs 1,515 crore.

Prime Minister will further flag off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station on Tuesday.

The train will cover 11 districts namely Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod.

Prime Minister also will inaugurate the Kochi Water Metro, one of its kind project that connects 10 islands around Kochi through battery-operated electric hybrid boats for seamless connectivity with the city.

Apart from Kochi Water Metro, rail electrification of the Dindigul-Palani-Palakkad section will also be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

During the event, Prime Minister will also lay the foundation of various rail projects including the redevelopment of Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Varkala Sivagiri railway stations; the comprehensive development of Thiruvananthapuram area including Nemon and Kochuveli and increasing of sectional speed of Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur section.

Topics :Narendra ModiKerala

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 7:23 AM IST

Also Read

PM to lay foundation stone of India's first Digital Science Park in Kerala

PM Modi to flag off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express on Tuesday

Muraleedharan terms move to remove Kerala Guv as 'constitutionally invalid'

Infosys Science Foundation names winners of 14th Prize in six categories

11-year-old Kerala girl develops unique eye scanning app that uses AI

Here's why PM Modi calls evacuation operation in Sudan as Operation Kaveri

Mizoram distributes property cards under Centre's SVAMITVA scheme

Govt launches new features in e-Sharm portal to enhance its utility

UPSC declares final results of Combined Defence Services Examination (II)

CBI books 'missing' businessman Pramod Goenka for Rs 405-cr 'bank fraud'

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story