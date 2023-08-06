Home / India News / PM Modi lays foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations

PM Modi lays foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations

The mega project is estimated to be worth Rs 25,000 crore (approx.)

ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2023 | 12:14 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the mega redevelopment project of 508 railway stations across the country under Amrit Bharat Station scheme, via video conferencing.

Several Union Ministers and the Chief Ministers or Governors also joined the foundation stones laying ceremony from their respective states, where the respective railway stations are to get a complete makeover.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also attended the event in Budgam.

The mega project is estimated to be worth Rs 25,000 crore (approx.).

These 508 stations are spread across 27 states and union territories, including 55 each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, 49 in Bihar, 44 in Maharashtra, 37 in West Bengal, 34 in Madhya Pradesh, 32 in Assam, 25 in Odisha, 22 in Punjab, 21 each in Gujarat and Telangana, 20 in Jharkhand, 18 each in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, 15 in Haryana, 13 in Karnataka among others.

According to an official release, the redevelopment will provide modern passenger amenities along with ensuring well-designed traffic circulation, inter-modal integration and well-designed signage for the guidance of passengers.

The design of the station buildings will be inspired by local culture, heritage and architecture.

Earlier on Saturday the Prime Minister praised the move and said that the project will boost 'Ease of Living' and enhance comfort as well as convenience.

He said that the redevelopment to be done at a cost of almost Rs 25,000 crore will revolutionize how rail infrastructure is imagined in the nation.

Noting that railways are the preferred mode of transport for people across the country, he has emphasised the importance of providing world-class amenities at railway stations.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme was launched to redevelop 1,309 stations across the country.

First Published: Aug 06 2023 | 10:03 AM IST

