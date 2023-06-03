Home / India News / PM Modi to visit Balasore triple train accident site, hospital in Odisha

PM Modi to visit Balasore triple train accident site, hospital in Odisha

Modi had earlier held a meeting here to review the situation amid the massive ongoing relief-and-rescue operation

PM Modi to visit Balasore triple train accident site, hospital in Odisha

Jun 03 2023 | 11:32 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday visit the site of the train accident in Odisha and also the Cuttack hospital where the injured are being treated.

At least 238 people were killed and more than 900 injured in the train crash involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday.

It is one of the deadliest train crashes in the history of the Indian Railways.

Modi had earlier held a meeting here to review the situation amid the massive ongoing relief-and-rescue operation.

Topics :Narendra ModiOdisha Train Crash

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 12:05 PM IST

