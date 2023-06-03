Home / India News / Sisodia reaches residence to meet ailing wife as HC grants interim relief

Sisodia reaches residence to meet ailing wife as HC grants interim relief

A senior jail official said Sisodia was taken to his residence around 9 am under security cover. He will have to report back at 5 pm

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sisodia reaches residence to meet ailing wife as HC grants interim relief

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 10:22 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia arrived at his residence from the Tihar jail on Saturday, after getting interim relief to meet his ailing wife.

The Delhi High Court on Friday allowed the AAP leader, arrested in cases related to alleged irregularities in the city government's excise policy, to meet his ailing wife at his residence.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma directed the Tihar jail superintendent to take Sisodia to his residence where he has been allowed to meet his wife from 10 am to 5 pm.

A senior jail official said Sisodia was taken to his residence around 9 am under security cover. He will have to report back at 5 pm.

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 for his alleged role in the scam and has been in custody since. The high court denied him bail in the CBI case on May 30.

He was arrested on March 9 in the case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and is currently in judicial custody.

The high court made it clear that Sisodia shall not interact with the media or any other person except his family members, and also not access phone or the Internet.

Also Read

Excise Policy case: Delhi HC allows Manish Sisodia to withdraw bail plea

Tihar Jail SP transfers two inmates to Satyendra Jain's cell; gets notice

Excise case: ED questions Sisodia in Tihar Jail; another bizman arrested

AAP MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj to be elevated to Delhi cabinet

Scared of Kejriwal's growing popularity: AAP leader Atishi attacks Centre

Rescuers try to raise buried coach at rail crash site as death toll is 238

PM Modi convenes meeting to review situation after Odisha train accident

India raises global human resources by harnessing young population

Narendra Modi can become first Indian PM to address US Congress twice

India records 237 fresh Covid-19 cases, active caseload declines to 3,502

Topics :Manish SisodiaDelhi High Court

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story