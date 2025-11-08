Manohar Khattar launches DRAP, UiWIN to clear dumpsites by September 2026

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday launched two flagship initiatives the Dumpsite Remediation Accelerator Programme (DRAP) and the Urban Investment Window (UiWIN) in a major step towards building sustainable and investment-ready cities across India.

The move marks a major leap in India's urban transformation, with DRAP targeting the elimination of legacy waste dumpsites by September next year, and UiWIN aiming to unlock private and multilateral investments to fuel infrastructure growth in cities, in line with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat.' The Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs inaugurated DRAP, UiWIN, and other key initiatives during the two-day 'National Urban Conclave 2025' in the capital.

Speaking at the event, the minister highlighted that these initiatives would be pivotal in building cleaner, greener, and more liveable cities, aligning with the broader vision of 'Viksit Bharat @2047.' He pointed out that by 2047, India's urban population will account for around 50 per cent of the total population. To cater to this growing demand, all stakeholders, including central and state governments, private players, and individuals, must collaborate and invest substantially in urban development, a critical step towards realising the dream of a Viksit Bharat.' According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), the two-day conclave, themed 'Sustainable Urban Development and Governance,' brought together policymakers, urban planners, and experts to chart the roadmap for building future-ready, livable cities.

Under DRAP, the Centre will fast-track the remediation of remaining dumpsites across urban India in a mission-mode effort to achieve Lakshya Zero Dumpsites' by September 2026. The initiative aims to reclaim valuable land for public use and community development. Currently, 1,428 sites are under remediation, with 80 per cent of the legacy waste concentrated in 214 sites across 202 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). DRAP will prioritise these high-impact locations, which collectively hold around 8.8 crore metric tonnes of legacy waste. The government has allocated central financial assistance of Rs 550 per tonne for waste remediation. To date, MoHUA has disbursed Rs 4,181 crore for projects worth Rs 10,228 crore, benefitting 2,484 ULBs across 28 states and Union Territories.

So far, 1,048 out of 2,476 dumpsites, holding about 25 crore metric tonnes of waste, have been remediated, reclaiming nearly 7,580 acres of land. The Ministry added that the Urban Investment Window (UiWIN) would serve as a one-stop platform to attract private capital and long-term concessional funding from multilateral agencies such as the World Bank and Asian Development Bank. UiWIN will also focus on promoting Public-Private Partnership (PPP)-based urban projects to accelerate sustainable infrastructure development. MoHUA Secretary Srinivas Katikithala said the conclave reflects a "collective urban effort" to make Indian cities more affordable, secure, and sustainable. He emphasised that India requires a cohesive "Team Urban" to fulfil the vision of a Viksit Bharat' by 2047, so that all initiatives and programmes can come together under one roof for timely decision-making.