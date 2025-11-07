PM Modi to visit Varanasi today, flag off 4 new Vande Bharat Express trains

After addressing a poll rally in Bihar's Bhabua, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Friday evening.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present to welcome the Prime Minister in the city.

Prime Minister Modi is also expected to hold a roadshow in the city.

During his visit, in a significant step towards expanding India's modern rail infrastructure, Prime Minister Modi will flag off four new Vande Bharat Express trains from Varanasi on November 8 at around 8.15 am.

This marks another milestone in realizing the Prime Minister's vision of providing citizens with easier, faster, and more comfortable travel through world-class railway services. The new Vande Bharat Express trains will operate on the Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru routes. By significantly reducing travel time between major destinations, these trains will enhance regional mobility, promote tourism, and support economic activity across the country.

The Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat will establish direct connectivity on this route and save about 2 hours 40 minutes compared to the special trains currently in operation. The Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express will connect some of India's most revered religious and cultural destinations, including Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, and Khajuraho. This link will not only strengthen religious and cultural tourism but also provide pilgrims and travelers with a fast, modern, and comfortable journey to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Khajuraho. The Lucknow-Saharanpur Vande Bharat will cover the journey in approximately 7 hours 45 minutes, saving nearly 1 hour of travel time. The Lucknow-Saharanpur Vande Bharat Express will greatly benefit passengers from Lucknow, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Bijnor, and Saharanpur, while also improving access to the holy city of Haridwar via Roorkee. By ensuring smoother and faster intercity travel across central and western Uttar Pradesh, this service will play a key role in enhancing connectivity and regional development.