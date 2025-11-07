Non-disclosure of conviction by candidate renders election void, says SC

The non-disclosure of conviction in a nomination form will lead to the disqualification of an elected candidate, the Supreme Court has said.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and A S Chandurkar passed the order on an appeal filed by a former councillor, Poonam, who was unseated from the post as she did not disclose her conviction in a case in the nomination form for the election.

Poonam was unseated from the municipal councillor's post in Nagar Parishad, Bhikangaon, Madhya Pradesh. She was convicted in a cheque bounce case and sentenced to imprisonment for one year with a direction to pay compensation.