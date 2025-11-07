PM Kisan Yojana 21st instalment: All you need to know on 'excluded' farmers

The Union Government inaugurated the PM Kisan Yojana in 2019, and the 21st instalment date has been announced. August 2 marked the release of the 20th instalment of the PM-KISAN plan, which saw the disbursement of ₹20,500 crore. Over 9.7 crore farmers nationwide benefited from this.

Eligible farmers receive ₹6,000 a year in three equal instalments under the current program. The program gives each farmer ₹2,000 every cycle as a support system for small and marginal farmers.

PM Kisan Yojana 21st instalment: Official statements

The official website stated, “The Department has identified certain suspected cases that may fall under the exclusion criteria outlined in the PM-KISAN scheme guidelines.”

The website added, “The benefits for such cases have been temporarily withheld till physical verification is completed. Farmers are requested to check their eligibility status on the Know Your Status (KYS) of PM KISAN website/ mobile app or Kisan eMitra chatbot for further details.”

Where to check the latest update for the PM Kisan Yojana 21st instalment?

Those anticipating the 21st instalment of the PM Kisan Yojana can check the official website at https://pmkisan.gov.in for the recent developments.

Beneficiaries must make sure that their Aadhar card is connected to their bank account in order to get the funds via DBT mode, even though the funds would be directly credited to bank accounts.

PM Kisan Yojana 21st instalment date

According to historical patterns, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is anticipated to distribute the monthly amount around the first week of November. The 18th instalment of the PM-KISAN plan was made available on October 5, 2024, last year.

But as of yet, no formal date has been announced. The 19th instalment of this strategy was released on February 24 of this year, which is noteworthy because it was released over a period of 4 to 6 months. This suggests that the beneficiaries should anticipate receiving their money by the end of January at the latest.

What is the PM Kisan Yojana 21st instalment?

Funds from the central government's welfare program will be distributed to farmers who have finished their e-KYC and registration procedures on the official site, starting with the 20th instalment.

Eligible farmers receive these funds directly from the Centre through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, which aims to alleviate the financial burden that is prevalent in the agricultural sector.

Accordingly, funds will be credited to the beneficiaries' accounts in the days ahead, in accordance with the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

Inside the PM Kisan beneficiary list

The criteria that will determine whether candidates are not eligible for financial assistance are listed below.

• Farmers who purchased land after February 1, 2019.

• Several family members, including a husband and wife, an adult member, and a minor, signed up for the benefits.

• The PM Kisan beneficiary list is updated by the government before each instalment release. Farmers can verify their names by going to the PM Kisan website and choosing their State, District, Sub-district, Block, and Village. The names of all qualified farmers who will get the funds are listed.