Home / India News / PM Modi took stock of Delhi's flood situation: Lt Governor V K Saxena

PM Modi took stock of Delhi's flood situation: Lt Governor V K Saxena

The Lt Governor said the prime minister "directed that appropriate steps be taken in the interest of Delhi by taking all possible help from the central government"

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 11:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him up over phone from France to enquire about the flood and waterlogging situation in the national capital.

"Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji called from France to enquire about the waterlogging and flood situation in Delhi and the efforts being made to deal with it," Saxena said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Lt Governor said the prime minister "directed that appropriate steps be taken in the interest of Delhi by taking all possible help from the central government".

Roads turned into rivers and water gushed into houses, medical facilities, crematoriums and shelter homes in Delhi as the Yamuna river water level rose to record high, causing immense hardship for the people.

Also Read

Traffic advisory issued as Yamuna water rises to a record level in Delhi

Yamuna flows at a record level; water spills out on some roads in Delhi

75% districts exposed to floods, 25% have early warning systems: Report

Avalanches, flash flood destroy 20 houses in northern Afghanistan

Over 17mn people across California under flood watches ahead of a storm

PM Modi holds 'fruitful' meetings with French counterpart, Senate President

HP guv takes stock of water supply in Shimla; MHA released Rs 180 cr in aid

G20: FMs and Central Bank Governors meeting to be held in Gandhinagar

India needs to regain its rightful place: PM Narendra Modi's UNSC pitch

Modi's visit to US sparked unprecedented partnership for prosperity: USIBC

Topics :Narendra ModiV K SaxenaDelhiFloods

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 11:46 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story