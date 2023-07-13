India needs to regain its rightful place: PM Narendra Modi's UNSC pitch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India as the world’s largest democracy has demonstrated that it is possible for harmony to exist amid diversity. The PM said India, now the most populous country, “needs to regain its rightful place”, in a strong push for permanent membership of the country in the UN Security Council (UNSC).

After landing in Paris, Modi received a warm welcome upon his arrival at the meeting hall to hold talks with French Senate President Gerard Larcher. “PM @narendramodi had a productive meeting with Mr. @gerard_larcher, President of @Senat, in Paris. They deliberated on a range of issues of mutual interest and agreed to work together to deepen India-France cooperation in a number of areas,” the prime minister's office tweeted.

In a special gesture, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne received Prime Minister Modi at the airport. A ceremonial welcome and Guard of honour were accorded to Modi upon his arrival at the airport. Modi will also address the Indian community members here.

Ahead of his departure from Delhi, Modi told French newspaper Les Echos in an interview that India's young and skilled workforce is steeped in openness and democratic values, and is eager to embrace technology and adapt to the changing world.

“When many countries in the world are ageing and their populations are shrinking, India's young and skilled workforce will be an asset for the world over the decades to come. As the world's largest democracy with unparalleled social and economic diversity, our success will demonstrate that democracy delivers. That it is possible for harmony to exist amidst diversity," he said.

The progress of one-sixth of humanity will give the world a more prosperous and sustainable future, he said replying to a question on how India's status changes globally with the country becoming the most populous country.



"Our deeply held values of peace, openness, harmony and co-existence; the success of our vibrant democracy; the extraordinary richness of our culture, traditions and philosophy; a consistent voice for the cause of a peaceful, fair and just world; and, our commitment to international law and peace, are the reasons that India's rise is welcomed not feared in the world.”

Modi asserted that he will rather describe it as India regaining its rightful place in the world as, since time immemorial, India has been at the forefront of contributing to global economic growth, technological advancement and human development.

"Our demographic dividend, our deep roots in democracy, and our civilizational spirit will guide the way as we move towards the future. We recognize our responsibility in contributing to addressing global challenges, building a more cohesive world, giving voice to the aspirations of the weak and advancing global peace and prosperity," he said.

There is a global recognition today that India is a force of good in the world and indispensable for global unity, cohesion, peace and prosperity at a time of great turmoil and risks of fragmentation in the world, the prime minister said.

Our capabilities and resources will continue to be directed towards the larger good of humanity, not to raise claims against others or challenge the international order, he added. Asked about his views of what are India's soft power, he said the country's exports have never been war and subjugation, but yoga, ayurveda, spirituality, science, mathematics, and astronomy.

To a question about the growth in the relationship between India and the US, he said their ties have been growing positively since the turn of the century and have accelerated and reached new levels in the past nine years.