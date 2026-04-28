PM Modi unveils development projects worth ₹4,000 crore in Sikkim

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched development projects worth over ₹4,000 crore in Sikkim while attending the closing ceremony of the state's 50 years of statehood celebrations.

The projects span a wide range of sectors such as infrastructure, connectivity, healthcare, education, power, urban development, environment, tourism and agriculture, the officials said.

These projects are aimed at accelerating holistic and inclusive development in Sikkim.

The PM's visit marks an important milestone in the golden jubilee year of Sikkim's statehood and reflects the government's "continued commitment to the rapid and sustainable development of the Himalayan state April 28, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the closing ceremony of Sikkim's 50th year of statehood celebrations, at Paljor Stadium, in Gangtok, Sikkim. (Photo: PTI", the officials said.