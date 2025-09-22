PM Modi unveils infra projects worth over ₹5,100 crore in Arunachal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled infrastructure projects worth ₹5,125.37 crore in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday.
From a function at the Indira Gandhi Park in Itanagar, he virtually laid the foundation stones for two major hydropower projects in Shi Yomi district, and a convention centre in Tawang.
The Tato-I project, with a capacity of 186 mw, will be developed jointly by the Arunachal Pradesh government and the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) at ₹1,750 crore. It is expected to generate around 802 million units of electricity annually.
The 240-mw Heo project will also be developed by the state government and NEEPCO at ₹1,939 crore. It is expected to produce 1,000 million units of electricity each year.
These projects, to be developed on the Yarjep river, are part of a larger effort to expand Arunachal Pradesh's hydroelectric capacity, contributing significantly to regional energy security, officials said.
Modi also laid the foundation stone for a convention centre in Tawang, to be built under the PM-DevINE scheme at Rs 145.37 crore. With a capacity to host over 1,500 people, it will meet global standards and support the tourism and cultural potential of the region, they said.
The PM also launched several other infrastructure projects worth over ₹1,290 crore, catering to various sectors, including connectivity, health and fire safety, they said.
Governor KT Parnaik, Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju were present at the programme.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
