Home / India News / PM Modi unveils infra projects worth over ₹5,100 crore in Arunachal

PM Modi unveils infra projects worth over ₹5,100 crore in Arunachal

From a function at the Indira Gandhi Park in Itanagar, he virtually laid the foundation stones for two major hydropower projects in Shi Yomi district, and a convention centre in Tawang

Modi, Narendra Modi
PM also launched several other infrastructure projects worth over ₹1,290 crore. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Itanagar
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 12:00 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled infrastructure projects worth ₹5,125.37 crore in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday.

From a function at the Indira Gandhi Park in Itanagar, he virtually laid the foundation stones for two major hydropower projects in Shi Yomi district, and a convention centre in Tawang.

The Tato-I project, with a capacity of 186 mw, will be developed jointly by the Arunachal Pradesh government and the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) at ₹1,750 crore. It is expected to generate around 802 million units of electricity annually.

The 240-mw Heo project will also be developed by the state government and NEEPCO at ₹1,939 crore. It is expected to produce 1,000 million units of electricity each year.

These projects, to be developed on the Yarjep river, are part of a larger effort to expand Arunachal Pradesh's hydroelectric capacity, contributing significantly to regional energy security, officials said.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for a convention centre in Tawang, to be built under the PM-DevINE scheme at Rs 145.37 crore. With a capacity to host over 1,500 people, it will meet global standards and support the tourism and cultural potential of the region, they said.

The PM also launched several other infrastructure projects worth over ₹1,290 crore, catering to various sectors, including connectivity, health and fire safety, they said.

Governor KT Parnaik, Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju were present at the programme.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

New GST reforms show PM Modi's resolve to serve poor, farmers: Amit Shah

Cricketer Robin Uthappa appears before ED in online betting app case

Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq inaugurates Dasara festival in Mysuru

Karnataka caste census begins today, minor delay possible in Bengaluru

Goa committed to strengthening MSMEs under new GST reforms: Sawant

Topics :Narendra ModiArunachal PradeshNorth East

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story