PM Modi unveils Mission Amrut: Water, sewage plants to make cities cleaner

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of Mission Amrut, the next phase of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, during an address marking the 10th anniversary of the flagship programme. The new mission aims to further improve urban sanitation by providing cities with modern water and sewage treatment plants, ensuring cleaner and more sustainable living conditions across India.

In his speech, PM Modi celebrated the success of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and extended his gratitude to the citizens of India for their overwhelming support in the decade-long campaign. “There were 2.7 million programmes organised through Seva Parikrama, and crores of people participated in the last 15 days,” he stated, highlighting the public’s contribution to the mission. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He urged local authorities to continue driving the mission forward, extending its reach to every district, zilla, and panchayat, ensuring that streets and lakes are kept clean. PM Modi also suggested introducing cleanliness competitions as a way to maintain and enhance the cleanliness of public spaces.

The Prime Minister also thanked citizens for embracing eco-friendly alternatives such as cloth and paper bags, which have significantly contributed to reducing single-use plastics. He acknowledged the positive reception of this initiative, especially given the concerns that it might lead to job losses. “I am grateful that people did not oppose this move,” Modi said.

Reflecting on the achievements of the Swachh Bharat Mission, PM Modi recalled that a decade ago, 60 per cent of India’s population still practised open defecation. However, his government’s efforts resulted in the construction of 12 crore toilets across the country. He further pointed out the significant impact this had on public health, particularly for women and marginalised communities.

Taking a swipe at the Congress party, Modi criticised the previous norm of neglecting sanitation for the poor, women, and Dalits. “Women had to wait until nightfall to relieve themselves, whether it was cold or raining, they had no other choice but to go after sunset or before sunrise,” he said. He added that 90 per cent of women reported feeling safer due to the availability of toilets in their homes, citing a study.

The Prime Minister explained how open defecation contributed to infections and diseases, hampering national development. “The Swachh Bharat Mission was created to tackle this challenge,” PM Modi said, highlighting the significant reduction in health risks as a result.



Modi also noted that the mission has had a positive impact on girls' education, as the construction of toilets in schools has helped reduce the dropout rate among female students.

Addressing the broader impact of the mission, he emphasised the job creation it has fostered. “We now have 5,000 startups in the cleanliness sector, and several women have joined the workforce as labourers, thanks to access to sanitation facilities,” PM Modi said.