Gandhi's call for cleanliness turned into mass movement by PM Modi: Nadda

Nadda along with Delhi unit leaders, including party's state president Virendra Sachdeva and MP Bansuri Swaraj participated in a 'Swachhata Abhiyan' at Lodhi Colony in the national capital

Nadda called upon the people of the country and the party workers to join the campaign whenever possible | File image (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 11:15 AM IST
Union Minister and BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday said the call for cleanliness given by father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi has been turned into a "mass movement" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last one decade.

Nadda along with Delhi unit leaders, including party's state president Virendra Sachdeva and MP Bansuri Swaraj participated in a 'Swachhata Abhiyan' at Lodhi Colony in the national capital.

The BJP's 'Sewa Pakhwara' (fortnight of service) started on September 17 and concludes with cleanliness campaign on Gandhi Jayanti today, Nadda told reporters.
 

"Modi after he became the prime minister adopted cleanliness and it became a mass movement. We know the call for cleanliness was given by father of the country Mahatma Gandhi but Prime Minister Modi has changed it into a mass movement," he said.

This mass movement to create awareness among the people to maintain personal hygiene and avoid littering as well as encourage the society towards cleanliness has been continuing for the last 10 years under Modi's leadership, Nadda added.

Asserting the BJP is actively involved in speeding up this movement in future, he said cleanliness is not a one day matter and it ought to be maintained every day throughout the year.

Nadda called upon the people of the country and the party workers to join the campaign whenever possible.

The BJP observes 'Sewa Pakhwara' every year, engaging people in the cleanliness campaign on Gandhi Jayanti, he said.


First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 11:15 AM IST

