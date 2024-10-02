Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PM Modi inaugurates gaushala with Bio CNG plant, launches projects in MP

The gaushala was developed at a cost of Rs 32 crore from the corporate social responsibility fund of the IOC, and an additional one hectare of land has been reserved for its expansion

The prime minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects of Rs 685 crore across Madhya Pradesh under the Swachh Bharat Mission and AMRUT Yojana, he said (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bhopal
Oct 02 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the 'Lal Tipara Gaushala' with Bio-CNG plant in Gwalior and launched various development projects of Rs 685 crore in Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of Swachhta Diwas on Wednesday.

Swachhta Diwas is observed on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) every year.

The 'gaushala', or cow shelter, with the Bio-CNG plant that can produce three tonnes of natural gas per day using 100 tonnes of cow dung, has been set up in collaboration with the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), an official said.

It is India's first modern and self-reliant gaushala, he said.

The plant will also produce 20 tonnes of high-quality organic manure, the official said, adding the IOC will assist in the operation and maintenance of the plant.

The gaushala was developed at a cost of Rs 32 crore from the corporate social responsibility fund of the IOC, and an additional one hectare of land has been reserved for its expansion, the official said.

The prime minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects of Rs 685 crore across Madhya Pradesh under the Swachh Bharat Mission and AMRUT Yojana, he said.

These include a sewerage scheme of Rs 299.20 crore of Sagar urban body, water supply scheme of Rs 61.17 crore of Seoni-Malwa urban body and water supply scheme of Rs 75.34 crore of Chhindwara urban body.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended the programme from Bhopal via video conference.

Yadav also virtually performed bhoomi pujan of sewerage and water supply projects in 19 urban bodies of the state, the official added.


Oct 02 2024

