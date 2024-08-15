Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / PM Modi urges youth to lead in semiconductors, gaming industry growth

PM Modi urges youth to lead in semiconductors, gaming industry growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is currently training a skilled workforce of 85,000 professionals in semiconductor chip design across 113 academic institutions

PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 2:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
During his Independence Day speech at the Red Fort on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on India’s young generation to concentrate on creating world-class products such as semiconductors and gaming experiences. He emphasised the nation’s skill and potential to emerge as a global frontrunner in these fast-evolving industries.
 
In his speech, the Prime Minister said that there should be a shift from manufacturing to design. “We should aim to design in the country for the world. The Indian standards should become international standards. The country has the necessary talent for achieving this goal,” PM Modi said during this speech.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Strengthening semiconductor industry

Talking about India’s efforts to become a global leader in semiconductor production, PM Modi said, “There was a time when we used to import mobile phones but today, we have created a manufacturing ecosystem in the country and India has emerged as a big manufacturing hub.”
 
India has now started exporting mobile phones, he said.

PM Modi noted that the country is currently training a skilled workforce of nearly 85,000 professionals in semiconductor chip design across 113 academic institutions. He reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting the industry’s growth by providing the necessary infrastructure and resources.

Gaming industry potentials

Recognising the immense potential of the gaming industry, PM Modi stressed the need for India to develop world-class gaming products. Describing the gaming industry as a major market, the Prime Minister said that India possesses the talent to produce world-class gaming products in this expanding field, thereby generating new employment opportunities.

More From This Section

Sunita Kejriwal's political role could end after CM out of jail: Sisodia

Telangana holding talks with WB for loans with low interest rates: CM Reddy

LIVE news updates: Freedom is our shield, says Rahul Gandhi on Independence Day

India's first indigenous semiconductor chip will be made in Gujarat: CM

'It is very sad, flag not hoisted at Delhi CM's house': Sunita Kejriwal

He further said that IT professionals and artificial intelligence (AI) experts should make progress in developing gaming products. “I urge IT professionals and AI experts to lead gaming products. I also wish that India creates top-notch animators as this is a big global industry,” the prime minister said during his I-Day speech.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

PM Modi bats for Uniform Civil Code in I-day speech. What is UCC? Explained

PM Modi's Independence Day speech: A blueprint for growth through reforms

Create land banks, ensure good governance to woo investors: PM to states

India will bid to host 2036 Summer Olympics, says PM Modi in I-Day speech

1.4 bn Indians stand with Bangladesh amid violence against minorities: Modi

Topics :Narendra ModiIndependence DayNarendra Modi speechRed FortsemiconductorBS Web ReportsGaming Industry Indiasemiconductor industry

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story