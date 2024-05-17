Home / India News / PM Modi was asked why he doesn't hold press conferences. His answer

PM Modi was asked why he doesn't hold press conferences. His answer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi he is "ready" to answer any questions asked to him in Parliament

modi, narendra modi, Indian PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, in Fatehpur district, Friday, May 17, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 5:01 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday he doesn’t hold press conferences and seldom gives interviews because “today’s media is not the same.” He said “he works hard and lets the media decide whether it wants to feature him.”

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


“I have never refused interviews. In our country, there is a culture that suggests that you don’t have to do anything. You can voice your views to them (media) and it will be circulated. I don’t want to go down that path. I want to work hard….I can also cut ribbons at Vigyan Bhawan and get featured in the press but I don’t do that. Rather, I travel to a small district in Jharkhand and work on schemes. I have introduced a new work culture. If the media believes that the new culture is right, it may present it like that or otherwise it may not,” Modi told AajTak television channel in an interview.

He said he is answerable to the Parliament. “I am ready to answer any questions asked there.”

“Today’s media is not what it used to be. It’s not a separate entity, people understand that. Earlier, the media used to be faceless. People would read something and think of it as an analysis but today that is not the case.”

He noted that the media is not the only source of communication. “Today it has been democratised. The ultimate objective is to communicate with the citizens.”

Opposition's charges on media freedom

Modi’s statement comes as Opposition parties accuse Modi of avoiding press conferences, which they said undermines India's democracy.

Opposition parties allege an atmosphere of “dictatorship” in India under Modi’s tenure. They say that Modi stays away from press conferences and appears in interviews rarely to avoid “tough” questions. The media is “under pressure” under the Modi government, they say.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has alleged that some of Modi’s press interviews were “scripted” and questioned the media’s authenticity under the BJP government. "The media are under certain constraints. In their heart, they know what is happening. They come to me, saying we can't do much... hawa badal gayi hai (the situation has changed)," Gandhi had said in 2017.

India ranked 140 out of 180 countries on the global press freedom index in 2014. In 2024, India’s position slipped 19 ranks at 159.

Also Read

'No one should be scared': PM Modi on his vision for Viksit Bharat by 2047

Agarkar & Rohit press conference highlights: 'Unfortunate, Rinku not in main squad'

From 'god-gifted' to press freedom: What PM Modi said in Newsweek interview

Tucker Carlson interviews Vladimir Putin: 5 key things Russian Prez said

LS Polls 2024 updates: BJP releases star candidate list, MEA slams US

Delhi liquor policy 'scam': Setback for AAP as ED names party as accused

Char Dham Yatra 2024: 11 pilgrims die, ban on VIP darshan. Key details

GRP allowed Bhinde's firm to erect four illegal hoardings in 2021: Somaiya

Handover the land for Bombay High Court building by September, says SC

Most Indian knowledge workers use AI at workplace, says Microsoft Report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiRahul Gandhimedia freedomBS Web ReportsLok Sabha electionsPress conference

First Published: May 17 2024 | 5:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story