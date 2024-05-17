Char Dham Yatra 2024: 11 pilgrims die, ban on VIP darshan. Key details

The number of pilgrims has nearly doubled after Char Dham yatra began in Uttarakhand on May 10 and 11 people have died in the first five days, said the state government.

Health department officials noted that most deaths involved elderly individuals with respiratory or other underlying medical issues. “It is crucial for devotees to provide complete health information, as the high-altitude locations of the four Dhams pose challenges for those coming from warmer climates,” said Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey.

He also urged pilgrims to disclose any medical conditions transparently, reassuring that comprehensive health screenings are in place.

What is the Char Dham yatra?

The Char Dham Yatra is one of Uttarakhand's most significant pilgrimage circuits, attracting devotees to its sacred sites. The term Char Dham refers to four holy places in the state: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. These destinations are revered as the abodes of gods and goddesses and hold great significance for Hindus.

In Hindi, ‘Char’ means four and ‘Dham’ means religious destinations.

Situated at high altitudes, these shrines remain closed for about six months each year due to winter, typically from October or November until April or May. Every year, thousands of devotees undertake this pilgrimage, believing that visiting these holy sites will cleanse them of their sins and grant them salvation.

When did the Char Dham yatra begin?

The pilgrimage to Yamunotri, Gangotri, and Kedarnath Dham began on May 10, while Badrinath Dham opened on May 12.

Over 270,000 devotees have visited Char Dham so far.

Kedarnath has already seen over 155,000 pilgrims, Yamunotri over 70,000, and Gangotri over 63,000. In just three days, Badrinath Dham welcomed over 45,000 pilgrims.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Radha Raturi announced that nearly twice as many pilgrims have arrived in Uttarakhand this year compared to last year. She emphasised the need for tourists to register on the tourism department website before undertaking the yatra.

Govt extends ban on VIP darshan, forbids videography

Raturi, on Friday, released an order extending the ban on VIP darshan of Char Dham Yatra till May 31, 2024. The decision aims to assist all devotees to easily visit the four Dhams during the ongoing Char Dham Yatra 2024.

The Chief Secretary also issued an order prohibiting videography and the creation of social media reels within a 50-metre radius of the temple complexes in all four Dhams.

The order was issued in response to concerns over the inconvenience caused to devotees by the growing presence of individuals filming for social media.

She also noted instances of inaccurate medical disclosures during registration and instructed officials to prioritise health screenings for pilgrims aged 50 and above. The Health Department has deployed 184 doctors, including 44 specialists, along the yatra route.

Few pilgrims turned back due to heavy rush

Due to heavy rush, pilgrims are being redirected from Rudraprayag in Uttarkashi district to Srinagar in Pauri Garhwal district.

Rudraprayag DM Ashish Chauhan stated, "Due to more inflow of pilgrims in Rudraprayag for the Char Dham Yatra, they are being stopped in Srinagar. We are managing the holding area with the help of SDM, Tehsildar and police team, and we are also arranging for the accommodation and other basic facilities for the pilgrims."

CM Pushkar Dhami reviews Char Dham yatra preparations

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in a review meeting on Thursday, emphasised the priority of ensuring a "safe, healthy, and smooth journey" for devotees and ordered a temporary halt to offline registration for three days. Only registered devotees will be allowed darshan as per the daily capacity fixed at all four dhams.