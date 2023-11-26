Home / India News / PM Modi will visit Dubai to attend World Climate Action Summit, says MEA

PM Modi will visit Dubai to attend World Climate Action Summit, says MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day visit to Dubai this week to attend the World Climate Action Summit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Sunday.

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2023 | 6:34 PM IST
It said Modi is visiting Dubai from November 30 to December 1 at the invitation of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Abu Dhabi.

The World Climate Action Summit is the high-level segment of the 28th Conference of Parties (COP-28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The COP-28 is being held in Dubai from November 28 to December 12 under the presidency of the UAE.

Topics :Narendra ModiMEAclimate planClimate Change talks Dubai

First Published: Nov 26 2023 | 6:34 PM IST

