Lowly paid, migrant workers at greater risk of injuries in auto sector

The severity of injuries among the lowly paid, unskilled and migrant workers appear to be worse than the skilled, educated and contractual workers, reveals the findings of the latest report by the Safe in India Foundation (SIIF), released on Sunday.

The report Crushed 2023 is the fifth annual study on the state of worker safety in the Indian auto sector.

Workers earning below Rs 8,000 in a month lost 2.34 fingers on an average in an accident as compared to an average loss of 1.6 fingers by a worker earning more than Rs 20,000. Besides, 88 per cent workers that lost fingers were temporary migrant workers, as against the 63 per cent workers who were hired on a contractual basis.

A typical crush injury to fingers results in the loss of two (2.01) fingers per injured worker, with a direct correlation between the income and severity of the accident.

Speaking at the launch of the report, VN Saroja, senior advisor, SIIF says that low paid, unskilled migrant workers are more prone to lose their limbs as the firms have not invested adequately in their training.

“Mostly, migrant uneducated workers suffer a great deal of loss as they are not sufficiently skilled to operate the power press and other equipment in the factory. Most of the time, they are forced to work flouting all government regulations,” she added.

The Automotive Skills Development Council prescribes a minimum education level of 8th standard for press shop operators, considering this a skilled job.

The auto sector accounts for a little over 7 per cent of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) and employs 8 million directly and 29 million indirectly. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) estimates that by 2026, the auto sector will account for 12 per cent of India’s GDP and employ around 102 million people directly and indirectly.

The report also mentions that in more than half of cases (57 per cent), false details regarding the accident are provided to the Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), which weakens the workers position during litigation.

“Accidents happen in the production units of even the big brands and in almost half of the cases, accidents occur due to malfunctioning machines. Most of the time, the employers also provide false information about the accident details. All these things make it easier for workers to claim compensation,” added Saroja.

Moreover, the report also notes that the ESIC e- Pehchan (identity) card, which enables workers and their eligible dependents to access primary, secondary, and tertiary health services, and compensation in case of sickness, injuries, unemployment, childbirth, and death, was made available to a large majority of injured workers only after the accident, contrary to ESIC regulations which require it to be given on the day of joining their jobs.

In light of these facts, the report recommends including all contract workers in the factories in the occupational safety and health policy statement on a par with permanent workers and creating, publishing, and implementing a supplier code of conduct.