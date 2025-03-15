PM Modi calls 3-hr podcast with Fridman 'fascinating'; episode drops Mar 16

Prominent US podcaster and MIT researcher, Lex Fridman, has generated anticipation with the announcement of his upcoming podcast featuring India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scheduled for release on Sunday (March 16).

Fridman took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news on Saturday (March 15), describing the three-hour dialogue as “epic” and dubbing it “one of the most powerful conversations of his life”. While he withheld specifics about the exact release time of the podcast, his announcement has heightened expectations for the episode.

“I had an epic 3-hour podcast conversation with Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India. It was one of the most powerful conversations of my life. It'll be out tomorrow,” Fridman posted on X, teasing the upcoming feature. Alongside the update, he shared an image of himself shaking hands with PM Modi.

In a response, PM Modi wrote, "It was indeed a fascinating conversation with @lexfridman, covering diverse topics including reminiscing about my childhood, the years in the Himalayas and the journey in public life... Do tune in and be a part of this dialogue!"

PM Modi's podcast with Lex Fridman: Expected topics

The episode is likely to cover pivotal subjects, including the Digital India initiative, the Make in India campaign, and the nation’s strides in artificial intelligence (AI), along with broader global concerns.

Significantly, this isn’t PM Modi’s first foray into podcasting. Earlier, he appeared on "People by WTF," hosted by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, which aired in January. The two-hour conversation explored PM Modi’s leadership philosophies and India’s technological evolution. Now, Fridman’s upcoming episode with PM Modi is expected to offer fresh insights into India’s role in global technological and economic progress, highlighting initiatives like Digital India and Make in India.

Fridman initially hinted at this collaboration in January via X, expressing his eagerness: “I will be doing a podcast with Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, at the end of February. I've never been to India, so I'm excited to finally visit and experience many facets of its vibrant, historic culture and its amazing people as fully as I can.” His journey to India has now culminated in this much-anticipated recording.

Who is Lex Fridman: Background and career

Lex Fridman is a celebrated podcaster and AI researcher, widely admired for his in-depth and reflective interviews with influential figures. Born in Chkalovsk, Tajik Soviet Socialist Republic (now part of Uzbekistan), he moved to the United States at age 11 following the Soviet Union’s dissolution. Fridman holds BS and MS degrees in computer science from Drexel University (2010) and a PhD in electrical and computer engineering (2014). Since 2015, he has been a research scientist at MIT, where he has refined his expertise in AI.

His career highlights include impactful work on autonomous driving systems at Tesla and Google. In 2018, Fridman launched "The Lex Fridman Podcast," which began with a focus on AI but later broadened to encompass science, technology, philosophy, and politics. The podcast has evolved into a significant platform for meaningful discourse, featuring high-profile guests such as Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. With over 4.58 million YouTube subscribers, Fridman’s channel has cultivated a dedicated audience, drawn to his skill in facilitating substantial conversations on intricate and often profound topics.