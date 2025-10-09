Home / India News / PM Modi holds talks with UK PM Starmer to boost trade, defence, tech ties

PM Modi holds talks with UK PM Starmer to boost trade, defence, tech ties

Starmer's visit to India came two-and-half months after the two countries inked a landmark free trade pact that will increase market access

PM Modi, Keir Starmer
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk through the gardens at Raj Bhavan, in Mumbai, India. (Image: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 11:18 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held wide-ranging talks with his British counterpart Keir Starmer broadly focusing on boosting the India-UK ties in areas of trade, defence and security and critical technology.

The British leader, accompanied by a delegation of 125 of the UK's most prominent business leaders, entrepreneurs and educationists, landed in Mumbai on Wednesday morning on a two-day visit.

Starmer's visit to India came two-and-half months after the two countries inked a landmark free trade pact that will increase market access, cut tariffs and is expected to result in doubling the bilateral trade by 2030.

The trade deal was firmed up during PM Modi's visit to London in July.

In his remarks on Wednesday, Starmer said the trade deal is a "launchpad" for two-way growth, with India set to be the third biggest global economy by 2028.

"We signed a major trade deal with India in July -- the best secured by any country -- but the story doesn't stop there," he said.

"It's not just a piece of paper, it's a launchpad for growth. With India set to be the third biggest economy in the world by 2028, and trade with them about to become quicker and cheaper, the opportunities waiting to be seized are unparalleled," he said.

In the talks, the Indian side also is expected to flag its concerns over activities of certain pro-Khalistan elements from British soil as well as pitch for extradition of a number of billionaire fugitives, including Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi, from the UK to India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Narendra ModiBritainBritain PMIndia UK relation

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

