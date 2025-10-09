Environmental public hearing of 1000 MW Naying project to be held in Nov

The environmental public hearing for the 1,000 MW Naying hydroelectric project will be held in Arunachal Pradesh's Shi-Yomi district on November 12, an official said.

Shi-Yomi deputy commissioner Tungge Loya, in a circular on Wednesday, asked the general public of the project-affected locality to attend the hearing at Yapik community hall in the district on November 12.

The proposed 1000 MW is a run-of-the-river project over Siyom (Yomgo) river and the project will be implemented by the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO). The construction work, including a concrete dam, an underground powerhouse and a tunnel is likely to begin around 2028, and the project is planned for commissioning by 2032.