Porsche rams into divider after racing with BMW in Mumbai: All we know

A speeding Porsche car collided with a divider on Mumbai's Western Express Highway on Wednesday night while it was allegedly racing with a BMW car.

The accident left the car badly damaged and its driver seriously injured. However, no casualties have been reported so far, ANI reported.

Citing an eyewitness, the report added that the Porsche car was racing along with a BMW, following which the Porsche lost control and hit the divider. The visuals show a blue-coloured Porsche car that was completely damaged after the collision.

Further details are awaited in the case. The police are yet to issue an official statement.

ALSO READ: Delhi BMW crash accused sent to judicial custody: All we know so far In a separate incident on Monday, a car plunged into the sea from the approach ramp to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, after its driver, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, lost control of the vehicle. High-end car accidents rise in India On October 5, an accident was reported in Hyderabad after a person driving a high-end car, allegedly in a drunken state, rammed the vehicle into two other cars and a two-wheeler. The accident left a woman seriously injured, PTI reported. In September this year, 38-year-old Gaganpreet Kaur was accused of driving her BMW over a couple in Delhi. The accident occurred near Dhaula Kuan, when the couple, riding on their motorcycle, were rammed by the BMW, killing the senior Finance Ministry official, Navjot Singh, and leaving his wife seriously injured.

In September, a Lamborghini crashed into a divider on Mumbai's Coastal Road after the driver lost control. According to the police, no casualties were reported, and the mishap happened after the car skidded and rammed into a divider due to wet roads following heavy showers in the city. On March 30, 2025, A red Lamborghini hit two labourers on a footpath near an under-construction building in Noida’s Sector 94, injuring pedestrians, who were later taken to a hospital. A similar incident occurred in Chandigarh on March 10, when a Porsche rammed into two scooters near a fuel station, killing a 24-year-old and injuring two women.