Home / India News / PM Narendra Modi meets US Vice President JD Vance in New Delhi

PM Narendra Modi meets US Vice President JD Vance in New Delhi

It is expected that the two leaders will discuss ways to further expand India-US global strategic ties as well as New Delhi's concerns over Washington's trade policy

JD Vance, Usha Vance, PM Modi
Image taken from ANI's X account.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 7:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held talks with US Vice President JD Vance against the backdrop of ongoing negotiations for a bilateral trade pact.

It is expected that the two leaders will discuss ways to further expand India-US global strategic ties as well as New Delhi's concerns over Washington's trade policy.

After the talks, the prime minister will host a dinner for Vance, his Indian-origin wife Usha Chilukuri and the delegation of senior US government officials accompanying the vice president. 

Vance and his family landed in Delhi this morning on a four-day India visit after their trip to Italy over the weekend.

He is the first US vice president to visit India in 12 years after Joe Biden visited New Delhi in 2013.

Vance's first visit to India comes weeks after US President Donald Trump imposed and then paused a sweeping tariff regime against around 60 countries including India.

Also Read

'Nagrik Devo Bhava': PM Modi's good governance mantra to bureaucrats

'Deeply pained': PM Modi expresses sorrow over Pope Francis's death

Policies our govt working on will shape future of next 1,000 years: PM Modi

Watch: JD Vance, wife Usha arrive in Delhi, received by Ashwini Vaishnaw

US VP Vance arrives in India for 1st official visit, to meet PM Modi today

New Delhi and Washington are now holding negotiations to seal a bilateral trade agreement that is expected to address a variety of issues including tariff and market access.

Vance and his family are also visiting Jaipur and Agra. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SC orders ex-IAS probationer Puja Khedkar to appear before police on May 2

SC to hear plea against Samay Raina for ridiculing disabled people

Former Fortis promoter Shivinder Singh files personal insolvency at NCLT

Non-stop Delhi-Jaipur travel in 2.5 hrs with new expressway link

Govt to release monthly unemployment data from May 15 for first time

Topics :Narendra ModiUnited States

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story