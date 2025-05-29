Home / India News / PM to attend Sikkim's statehood celebrations today, launch several projects

PM to attend Sikkim's statehood celebrations today, launch several projects

This will be Modi's second visit to the Himalayan state as the prime minister

PM Modi in Gandhinagar
The prime minister will also address a gathering of around one lakh people on the occasion of the statehood celebrations.
Gangtok
May 29 2025 | 9:38 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the golden jubilee celebrations of Sikkim's statehood at Paljor Stadium here on Thursday, officials said.

"PM will attend a programme - Sikkim@50: Where progress meets purpose and nature nurtures growth - on Thursday morning," the officials said.

Enjoying protectorate status under the Union of India after the country's Independence in 1947, Sikkim became an Indian state on May 16, 1975, following a referendum. 

ALSO READ: PM Modi to launch development projects worth over ₹70K cr across 4 states

Hoardings and banners with welcome messages to the prime minister have been put up in the state's capital, Gangtok, and its surrounding areas.

During his two-hour visit, the PM will release a commemorative coin, souvenir and stamp to mark the completion of 50 years of Sikkim as a state, the officials said.

The PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several projects, including a 500-bed district hospital worth over Rs 750 crore in Namchi, a passenger ropeway at Sangachoeling in Pelling in Gyalshing district, and a statue of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji at Atal Amrit Udyan in Gangtok.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in and around the state capital for the PM's visit, while vehicles' movement is being restricted in Gangtok.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

May 29 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

