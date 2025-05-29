Home / India News / Sharpshooter of Lawrence Bishnoi gang killed in police encounter in UP

Sharpshooter of Lawrence Bishnoi gang killed in police encounter in UP

The deceased has been identified as Naveen Kumar, who was wanted in multiple cases, including for murder and under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act

Indian police
Representative Image: A joint team of Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) and Delhi Police gunned down a sharpshooter of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Image: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Hapur/Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 8:46 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A joint team of Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) and Delhi Police gunned down a sharpshooter of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang in an encounter in the Hapur Kotwali area, officials said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Naveen Kumar, who was wanted in multiple cases, including for murder and under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), a senior police officer said.

ADGP (STF) Amitabh Yash said in a statement that on Wednesday night, a joint team of STF's Noida unit and Delhi Police's Special Cell engaged in a gunfight with criminals in the Hapur Kotwali area, in which Kumar was seriously injured. 

ALSO READ: Bihar minister alleges extortion threats from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Kumar was taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

A resident of Loni in Ghaziabad district, Kumar was an active sharpshooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who worked closely with gang member Hashim Baba, the ADGP said.

As many as 20 cases, including for murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, robbery and under MCOCA, were registered against Kumar in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, the officer said. 

ALSO READ: CPI (Maoist) commander killed in encounter with forces in Jharkhand

Kumar was first booked at the Seemapuri police station in Delhi under the Arms Act in 2008. In 2009, he allegedly committed a murder in the Sahibabad police station area, the officer said, adding that he was booked under the Gangster Act in Uttar Pradesh in 2010.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Civil defence drill postponed in 3 states, Punjab to hold it on June 3

Premium

Study links monsoon changes, cloud shifts to rising flash flood threats

Premium

Naxalism on wane: Maoist incidents, civilian casualties drop sharply

Centre moves 41 officers in major joint secretary-level reshuffle

Highlights: SC holds tree felling in Delhi's Ridge area as contempt on part of DDA officials

Topics :Uttar PradeshLaw and orderShooting

First Published: May 29 2025 | 8:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story