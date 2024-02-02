Home / India News / PM to lay foundation stone for 1st phase of Talabira power project tomorrow

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 5:55 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday lay the foundation stone for the first phase of Talabira thermal power station in Jharsuguda, Odisha estimated at Rs 27,212 crore.

Talking to media virtually, NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) Chairman and Managing Director Prasanna Kumar Motupalli said Modi will lay the foundation stone for first phase (2,400 MW) of the project.

The CMD further said 800 MW of the Ultra Super Critical Pit Head Thermal Power Project is also planned in the second phase with an investment of over Rs 8,000 crore.

Commercial operation is expected in 2028-29.

Leveraging on the cost benefits of a pit head project, the coal for the units will be fed from adjacent Talabira II and III operational mines of NLCIL through eco-friendly conveyor system without involving costly road and rail transportation.

The project would be able to supply power at one of the cheapest tariffs among all thermal power stations in the country.

This project would generate huge employment opportunities, both during construction and operation phases of the station.

Apart from direct employment, a lot of indirect employment opportunities will be generated by this project. It will significantly boost socio-economic development transforming the lives of people in the region.

NLCIL is a navratna company under Ministry of Coal. The core business of the company is mining and power generation. It plans to ramp up its power generation capacity to 17 GW by 2030.

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

