Gyanvapi case: HC adjourns till Feb 6 hearing on plea against puja orders

Varanasi court allows puja in 'Vyas ji ka tahkhana'
Hindu side says appeal not maintainable Meanwhile, advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side contended that the mosque committee's appeal is not maintainable. He said that the district court, by means of order dated January 17, had appointed District Magistrate, Varanasi as the receiver of the property, in pursuance of which he took possession of the same on January 24.
He said the January 31 order allowing the puja is a consequential one as the order dated January 17 was not challenged.
On this, Naqvi said he has to move an amendment application challenging the January 17 order.
ASI report made public by Hindu side The development follows days after the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) survey report of the mosque premises was made public by the Hindu side on January 25.
The ASI had carried out a survey following an order from the Varanasi district court on July 21, 2023.
The report claimed that a "large Hindu temple existed" before the construction of the Gyanvapi mosque.
"...the pre-existing structure appears to have been destroyed in the 17th century, during the reign of Aurangzeb, and part of it was modified and reused in the existing structure," the report said.
(With PTI inputs)