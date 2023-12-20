Home / India News / PMBJP achieves generic medicines sales of Rs 1,000 crore this year

PMBJP achieves generic medicines sales of Rs 1,000 crore this year

The government on Wednesday said the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) achieved a landmark of selling generic medicines worth Rs 1,000 crore this year

A total savings of about Rs 5,000 crore was made by people who purchased medicines from the Jan Aushadhi Kendras, which is present in more than 785 districts across the country, an official release said.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 10:55 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The government on Wednesday said the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) achieved a landmark of selling generic medicines worth Rs 1,000 crore this year.

A total savings of about Rs 5,000 crore was made by people who purchased medicines from the Jan Aushadhi Kendras, which is present in more than 785 districts across the country, an official release said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Around Rs 25,000 crore have been saved through this scheme in the last nine years and there has been more than 100 times growth in the number of such kendras, which were only 80 in 2014 and have now grown to almost 10,000 covering almost all districts in the country, it added.

The government has set a target to open 25,000 Janaushadhi Kendras across the country by March 2026, and online applications have been called for opening of new Janaushadhi Kendras across all districts, the statement said.

The product basket of PMBJP comprises 1,963 medicines and 293 surgical devices covering all major therapeutic groups such as cardiovascular, anti-cancers, anti-diabetics, anti-infectives, anti-allergic, gastrointestinal medicines, and nutraceuticals, among others, it added.

Also Read

Govt in final stages of introducing policy to promote pharma R&D: Mandaviya

PM Modi launches initiative to increase number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras

Jan Aushadhi scheme has saved citizens Rs 7,416 crore this fiscal: Govt

Top 5 government schemes for startups in India to support entrepreneurs

Centre unlikely to launch PLI schemes for new sectors this year: Report

Gadkari shifts focus: InvITs prevail over TOT for highway monetisation

Govt bans anti-cold fixed drug combination for under-four children

Trudeau suggests 'tonal shift' in India-Canada ties amid Nijjar killing row

Social media unicorn ShareChat lays off 200 employees to reduce costs

Over 17 mn ST students granted pre, post-matric scholarships in 5 yrs: Govt

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiJan Aushadhi programmeHealth sectorCentre schemesindian prime ministers

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 10:55 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story