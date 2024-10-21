Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Delhi CRPF school blast probe: CCTV footage shows suspect in T-shirt

Delhi CRPF school blast probe: CCTV footage shows suspect in T-shirt

According to Delhi Police sources, the explosive was planted by wrapping it in a polythene bag and planting it in a half to one-foot-deep pit

Indian police
An explosion occurred outside CRPF School in Prashant Vihar area near Rohini in New Delhi on Sunday morning. While no injuries were reported, nearby vehicles and properties were damaged, police said Image: Shutterstock
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 11:28 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Delhi Police has taken all the CCTV DVRs of the nearby and front market in its possession in connection with the CRPF school blast investigation, sources.

In the CCTV footage, a suspect can be seen at the spot wearing a white T-shirt. The activity was seen at the blast spot the night before the blast, sources said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to Delhi Police sources, the explosive was planted by wrapping it in a polythene bag and planting it in a half to one-foot-deep pit. After planting, the pit was covered with garbage.

An explosion occurred outside CRPF School in Prashant Vihar area near Rohini in New Delhi on Sunday morning. While no injuries were reported, nearby vehicles and properties were damaged, police said.

Earlier, after a preliminary investigation, Delhi Police filed a First Information Report (FIR) under Section 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, Section 3 of the Indian Explosives Act, and other relevant sections to continue the probe.

FIR lodged in the case reads, "A hole in the boundary wall of the school is evident, caused by the blast. Additionally, window panes and signboards of the shops opposite the CRPF school were damaged due to the blast's impact."

More From This Section

LIVE: India's Digital Public Infrastructure is key talking point at global summits, says PM Modi

Onion prices surge ahead of Diwali due to heavy rains and supply issues

'Battle not finished': Amit Shah remembers fallen police personnel

'Guilty will be punished': LG Saxena on blast outside CRPF school in Delhi

J&K terror attack: Vital infra targeted, Shah pledges action; key updates

"During the inspection, a white powder was found scattered near the site. The area was immediately cordoned off, and senior officers were informed about the situation. Meanwhile, senior officers also arrived at the scene. The crime team of Rohini District, FSL Rohini, BDT, NDRF, NSG, the Fire Department, and SWAT, were informed and all the teams reached the spot," the FIR stated.

"From the inquiry conducted so far, inspection of the crime spot, a case of explosion caused by an unknown explosive substance found to have taken place, and prima facie an offence U/s 326(g) BNS, section 3, Explosive Substances Act and section 4, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act have been registered," it further added.

The school serves students from CRPF and other paramilitary families.

Following the incident, Delhi has been placed on high alert, and police have heightened security in markets ahead of Diwali.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Two terrorists behind several grenade attacks arrested in J&K's Poonch

Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration deadline extended

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Apply for 545 posts, check more details

RG Kar case: CBI grills Sandip Ghosh, police officer Abhijit Mondal

Gujarat: 7 dead, 14 injured as bus jumps divider, hits 3 vehicles

Topics :Indian policeCCTVBomb blast

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 11:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story