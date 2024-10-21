Sikh separatist Pannun issues new terror threat, warns Air India flyers

Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun issued another warning on Monday, cautioning passengers against flying on Air India flights between November 1 and 19, citing potential threats in connection with the “40th anniversary of the Sikh genocide”. He suggested that an attack could take place during this period on an Air India flight, reported India Today.

Pannun , the founder of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), holds dual citizenship in Canada and the United States. He had issued similar threats around the same time last year.

The latest threat comes amidst a series of bomb threat hoaxes affecting multiple airlines in India. It also coincides with heightened diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, following allegations from Canada accusing India of targeting Khalistani elements within its borders, including the murder of another terrorist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

In November 2023, Pannun released a video warning that Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport would be closed on November 19 and threatened to rename it. He specifically urged passengers to avoid flying Air India on that day. The National Investigation Agency has charged Pannun with criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity between religious groups, and violations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Last December, Pannun also threatened to attack India’s Parliament on or before December 13, in response to reports of an alleged plot to assassinate him. December 13 marks the anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attack on Parliament.