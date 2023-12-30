Home / India News / Police imposes Section 144 in Noida, Greater Noida for Dec 31, Jan 1

Police imposes Section 144 in Noida, Greater Noida for Dec 31, Jan 1

Press Trust of India Noida

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2023 | 4:30 PM IST
The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Saturday announced imposing prohibitory measures under CrPC section 144 on December 31 and January 1, preventing unlawful assembly of five or more people in Noida and Greater Noida.

Unauthorised processions, holding religious prayers and consumption of alcohol in public places have also been banned for Sunday and Monday.

As per the instructions, the use of private drones in a radius of one kilometre of government establishments is completely banned during the period. For the use of drones in other areas, police permission would be required, according to the order issued by the police commissionerate.

"The festivities would begin on New Year's Eve which will continue till January 1. Along with these festivities, various programmes like demonstrations etc. are proposed to be organized by various organizations from time to time," the order noted.

"In view of the above, the possibility of disturbing the peace by anti-social elements cannot be ruled out... for which appropriate arrangements are also made to complete it safely and remedial measures need to be taken," the police said.

To maintain peace and harmony in the Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate, any mischievous elements must be prevented from carrying out such activities which may create a possibility of creating an adverse environment, it added.

Police said violation of these prohibitory measures will be a punishable offence.

First Published: Dec 30 2023 | 4:30 PM IST

