Police worked in coordination with other forces during Op Sindoor: BSF DG

In those moments, IPS officers often become the bridge binding the strength of the state with the trust of the people, ensuring that democracy survives in its toughest tests, Chawdhary said

Such coordination is a reminder that the security of the nation is not the task of one institution but a collective effort, he said
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 1:40 PM IST
Director General of Border Security Force, Daljit Singh Chawdhary, on Friday said that police worked shoulder to shoulder with other security forces during 'Operation Sindoor'.

Speaking after reviewing the passing out parade of the 77th (Regular Recruits) batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) here, Chawdhary said in moments of great national challenge, the police do not stand alone.

"We have seen this in operations like 'Sindoor' where the police worked shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces and the central armed police forces," he said.

Such coordination is a reminder that the security of the nation is not the task of one institution but a collective effort, he said.

In those moments, IPS officers often become the bridge binding the strength of the state with the trust of the people, ensuring that democracy survives in its toughest tests, Chawdhary said.

From preventing and investigating crime to countering terrorism, from tackling narcotics and smuggling to safeguarding biodiversity and enforcing socio-economic laws, the IPS carries a mandate both vast and wide, the BSF DG said.

Above all, it calls upon its officers to uphold integrity of the highest order, he said.

He called upon the officers to respect human rights and remain deeply committed to the service of the people.

"You (IPS officers) are stepping into the service at a time when India is undergoing transformative change. The challenges before you are not simple. Terrorism, Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) and violent separatism still threaten our internal security even as newer threats like cyber crimes, financial fraud, radicalisation and information warfare emerge", he said.

As guardians of democracy, you must lead from the front with the courage to fight, compassion to heal and an unshakeable sense of justice, and that treats both the weak and the powerful without discrimination, he said.

The future of policing must be smart, strict and sensitive, modern and mobile, alert and accountable, reliable and responsive, techno savvy and well trained, Chawdhary said, adding "You must lead by example".

He said technology will be a force multiplier, but technology alone will not win the trust. Trust is earned through compassion, accessibility and a readiness to listen to the people you serve, he said.

"Remember, a police station is the first point of contact for the citizen and its functioning will reflect your leadership more than anything else. Strengthening that grassroots interface will determine the true credibility of the service," he said.

A total of 190 officer trainees took part in the ceremony, including 174 IPS probationers and 16 foreign officers from Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives. SVPNPA Director Amit Garg also spoke.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

