Political parties disregard court's orders: Bombay HC on illegal hoardings

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday expressed its dissatisfaction with the widespread presence of illegal hoardings put up by political parties, saying these parties show a lack of regard for the court's orders.

The Bench, consisting of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar, was hearing a petition concerning illegal hoardings throughout Maharashtra. The judges noted that despite several previous court orders, these violations persisted.

The court observed that political parties had previously given an assurance to refrain from placing illegal hoardings. In its order, the Bench reminded the parties of the undertakings provided earlier.

"The court had cautioned the political parties and had reminded them of the undertakings furnished on their behalf to the court. However, it appears that the political parties and other such organisations also do not have any respect for the court orders," the Bench said, according to a LiveLaw report.

During the hearing, advocate Manoj Sirsath presented photographs showing hoardings in various locations, including the Fort area of Mumbai.

"Despite our explicit and clear directions issued earlier, it appears that concrete steps are not being taken by the Municipal Corporation of Mumbai and other Municipal Corporations to check such illegal hoardings and banners etc," the Bench stated.

The court also reiterated its concerns from prior orders about the potential environmental dangers posed by such hoardings.

"However, despite all such orders having been passed, the directions issued by the Court appear to have fallen to deaf ears of the authorities," it said.

Advocate Anil Sakhare, representing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), assured the Bench that the Municipal Commissioner would be informed of the ongoing violations and the court’s concerns.

The Bench instructed Sakhare to gather detailed information on how the hoardings shown in the submitted photographs were allowed and why no action had been taken by municipal authorities. It also directed the district civil and police administration to monitor such violations.

The hearing will continue on Thursday. The court has also asked the Advocate General to assist in the matter.

