Home minister Amit Shah to chair NEC meet in Agartala on December 21

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to chair the plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) here on Saturday, an official said.

DoNER minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with governors, chief ministers of all eight Northeastern states, and senior officials, will also attend the meet.

"Union home minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive here on Friday to chair the 72nd plenary session of the NEC to be held at Prajna Bhavan on Saturday," West Tripura district magistrate Vishal Kumar told PTI on Thursday.

In addition to the NEC plenary, Shah will hold a bankers' meeting to review financial inclusion, credit delivery, priority sector lending, and digital inclusion, he added.

Shah will also visit the Bru (Reang) settlement camp at Bruhapara and address a public meeting at Masuraipara in Dhalai district on Sunday, director of information and cultural affairs department, Bimbisar Bhattacharjee, said in a press communiqu on Wednesday.

This will be the first time since the historic Bru settlement agreement, signed in July 2018, that the Union home minister will visit the settlement camp to assess the ground reality.

Under the agreement, 32,876 Bru people from 5,407 families have settled in 19 locations in the northeastern state. The Centre had declared a special package of Rs 661 crore for their rehabilitation.

Shah will also address the national cooperative conference at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan on Sunday before leaving the state.

Security has been tightened around the capital town in view of the Union home minister's two-day visit, West Tripura SP Kiran Kumar said.

"Around 2,000 Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawans have been deployed in and around Agartala to ensure foolproof security during the Union home minister's visit and the NEC plenary session. Additionally, around 100 CRPF jawans have been deployed in vulnerable locations, and the BSF has been requested to maintain tight vigilance along the Indo-Bangla border," he added.