Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Centre urges states to expedite tap water connections for 40 mn rural homes

Centre urges states to expedite tap water connections for 40 mn rural homes

Eleven states and Union territories have achieved 100 per cent coverage of tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission

water tap water connection jal jeevan
Among the states, West Bengal has the lowest coverage at 53.9 per cent.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 2:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Centre is actively engaging with states that have yet to achieve 100 per cent tap water connection coverage for rural households, Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil said on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference here, the minister acknowledged that the 2024 deadline for ensuring tap water access in rural India has passed.

"There are still four crore households without tap water connections. The ministry is in discussions with the respective states and has urged them to expedite the process," he said.

Official data reveals that 79 per cent (15,37,22,950) of rural households have been provided with tap water connections so far. Over 19 crore rural households have been identified for coverage.

Among the states, West Bengal has the lowest coverage at 53.9 per cent, followed by Kerala at 54.13 per cent, Jharkhand at 54.62 per cent and Rajasthan at 54.95 per cent, according to the data.

Eleven states and Union territories have achieved 100 per cent coverage of tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Reservoirs storage capacity at 82%, significant rise from last year: CWC

Premium

No reason to scale back our domestic targets, says CEEW's Arunabha Ghosh

India's reservoir levels rise from last year, northern region lags: CWC

New study finds ocean's worth of water hiding beneath the surface of Mars

India's new Parliament building leaks: Congress MP files adjournment motion

Topics :Jal Jeevan Missionwaterclean water accessrural households

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story