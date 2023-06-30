Home / India News / Poll preparedness: Deputy election commissioner team to visit MP next week

Poll preparedness: Deputy election commissioner team to visit MP next week

A team of deputy election commissioners will visit Madhya Pradesh next week to take stock of the preparedness for the assembly polls slated for October-November, sources said on Friday.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
They said the team is likely to be in Bhopal for two days beginning Monday (Photo: ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 6:27 PM IST
They said the team is likely to be in Bhopal for two days beginning Monday.

Election Commission officials had earlier visited four other states going to polls later this year -- Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Rajasthan -- to review the preparations.

Polls in the five states are likely to be held together in October-November this year.

While the term of the Mizoram legislative assembly ends in December this year, the terms of the legislative assemblies of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh end on different dates in January 2024.

Before the "full Commission" comprising the chief election commissioner and election commissioners visit a poll-bound state to interact with stakeholders, including representatives of political parties, deputy ECs tour the state to take stock of the poll preparedness.

The terms of the legislative assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha are ending on different dates in June next year.

Since the Lok Sabha polls are usually held in April-May, there is a likelihood that assembly elections in the three states could be held simultaneously.

Topics :ElectionElection CommissionMadhya Pradesh

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 6:27 PM IST

