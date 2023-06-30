Home / India News / Kejriwal holds review meeting with DJB officials over clean water supply

Kejriwal holds review meeting with DJB officials over clean water supply

He said that there should be "no shortage of money" to supply clean water to the people of Delhi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 5:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday held a review meeting with officials of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and instructed that there should be "no shortage of money" to supply clean water.

During the meeting, it was decided that the DJB will end the problem of dirty water in a few areas, use modern technology to find out pipeline leakage issues and solve it permanently.

"Arvind Kejriwal held a regular review meeting with the Delhi Jal Board today and discussed about the detailed plan for ending the problem of dirty water in some of the areas. DJB officials said that to end the problem, they will use modern technology like helium gas and cameras to identify the pipeline leakage and find a permanent solution to it," the chief minister's office tweeted.

He said that there should be "no shortage of money" to supply clean water to the people of Delhi.

The chief minister directed DJB chairperson and minister Saurabh Bharadwaj that the issue of dirty water should be resolved at the earliest.

Also Read

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

Delhi govt watching Covid-19 situation, Kejriwal's review meeting on Friday

Ministers Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi take charge of their respective depts

LG claiming credit for work done by Delhi govt to clean Yamuna: Bharadwaj

Delhi BJP protest at DJB headquarters over 'shortage' of drinking water

Delhi govt moves to Supreme Court against Centre's services ordinance

UN Child and Armed Conflict report: What it is and why India was removed?

Lexus to hike price of ES 300h by 2% from July to offset input costs rise

SC disposes of plea of slain Mukhtar Ansari's wife challenging HC order

Twitter under Dorsey was biased in tackling misinformation: MoS IT

Topics :Arvind KejriwalDelhi Jal Boardclean water initiative

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story