Porsche crash: Why bus drivers not told to write essays, asks Rahul Gandhi

The 17-year-old accused was granted bail in the case by a Juvenile Justice court, which imposed certain conditions on him, including asking him to ‘write an essay’ about the incident.

Rahul Gandhi posts video of Pune Porsche accident

“If bus drivers, truck drivers, Ola, Uber, auto drivers accidentally hit someone (in road accidents), face up to 10 years of jail term... However, if a rich family’s 17-year-old drunk son rams his Porsche killing two people, he is asked to write an essay about it. Why aren’t truck and bus drivers asked to write essays,” Gandhi asked in a video shared by him on social media platform X.





ALSO READ: Pune case: Set limit on serving alcohol as customers drive home, says court “(Prime Minister) Narendra Modi was asked about two different Indias being created – one of billionaires, one of poor people. He answers if he should make everyone poor. This is not the question, the question is about justice. Both rich and poor should be served justice, which should be the same for everybody. This is why we (Congress) are fighting (the elections),” Gandhi added, referring to Modi’s recent remarks on India’s reported ‘K-shaped’ economic growth.





The Pune crash accused’s bail conditions, aimed at his ‘rehabilitation and awareness’, also included him working with the traffic police of Yerawada for 15 days. He has also been advised to take psychiatric counselling and get treatment to help him quit drinking. He needs to submit a report.

The accused is a prominent builder’s son, who the police claim was drunk at the time of the accident that took place in Kalyani Nagar area. He rammed his luxurious car into a bike from behind, killing both of its 24-year-old riders.

Public outrage over the incident

As the incident attracted nationwide attention, the Pune administration faced public outcry for allegedly showing ‘leniency’ towards the accused because he is ‘rich’. The families of the two deceased persons have also demanded strict action.

Father of the accused, the owner and the manager of the bar, which served liquor to the accused, have been arrested. The bar has been sealed by the administration.

The Pune police said that an investigation is underway and strict action will be taken against those responsible for the incident.

“The chief minister, the deputy chief minister and home minister (Fadnavis), and the (Pune) guardian minister (Deputy CM Ajit Pawar) have given clear instructions to the police to take stringent action in this case. The state Director General of Police has also instructed for strong action,” Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said.