Home / India News / Ports, cities, sports on agenda of Andhra CM's day two of Singapore tour

Ports, cities, sports on agenda of Andhra CM's day two of Singapore tour

Naidu is slated to hold a meeting with Singapore's Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng on Monday morning

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 8:44 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, on the second day of his five-day Singapore tour, will focus on port-led development, urban planning and international sports collaboration.

According to a press release, Naidu is slated to hold a meeting with Singapore's Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng on Monday morning, discussing energy, science, technology, and industrial cooperation between Singapore and Andhra Pradesh.

"On the second day of his five-day visit to Singapore, Naidu will hold meetings with several organisational heads, including representatives of the Singapore government. The discussions will centre around urban development, sports, and port-led industrial growth," said the release.

The chief minister is scheduled to meet Airbus representatives, followed by an interaction with Honeywell officials to discuss industrial technology collaborations.

Naidu will participate in a Business Round Table titled 'From Skills to Competencies, accelerating Workforce Transformation'. Students from the National University of Singapore (NUS), Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore Management University (SMU), and Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) will attend.

He is expected to meet Simon Tan, Chairman of EverVolt, to explore green energy and battery storage solutions, followed by a visit to Singapore Sports School.

The Sports School visit aims to align Andhra Pradesh's sports ecosystem with global best practices in athlete development, infrastructure, and international sports education models.

The TDP supremo will visit the Tuas Port and later meet Port of Singapore Authority CEO Vincent to discuss smart logistics, export infrastructure and large-scale industrial clusters.

Naidu will present Andhra Pradesh's development roadmap at the AndhraSingapore Business Forum in the afternoon, followed by a strategic meeting with Adani Ports MD Karan Adani in the evening.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lok Sabha to hold special discussion on 'Operation Sindoor' today

At least 8 killed, 30 injured in stampede at Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar

Premium

Local businesses feeling the impact of online Delhi University admissions

PM Modi's praise for Bhopal's sanitation efforts boosted morale: CM Yadav

World understands power, India needs to be strong and wealthy: RSS chief

Topics :N Chandrababu NaiduAndhra PradeshSingapore

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 8:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story