Power cuts take a toll on industrial production, consumers in Rajasthan

Rajasthan is witnessing power cuts in some of the industrial regions, municipalities and district headquarters along with rural areas during the night. This is affecting both industrial production and daily lives of domestic consumers.

The demand for electricity has increased in the state due to inactive monsoon during the last few days.

Energy department principal secretary Bhaskar A Sawant said the maximum demand for electricity has touched around 16,000 megawatts (Mw) per day. This is a shortfall of around 2,000 Mw.

“We have kept divisional headquarters and emergency services free from power cuts,” he added.

He said that two units (910 Mw) of Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam’s Chabbra thermal plant are lying closed for annual maintenance work.

Apart from that, a unit (250 Mw) of the Kota thermal plant, 2 units (910 Mw) of the Suratgarh thermal plant and one unit (250 Mw) of the Chhabra Thermal plant are lying closed due to some sudden technical problems. These units may resume operations in the next couple of days.

Along with this, there is a decline of around 38 per cent in wind energy.

He said that due to a decline in the rain, the demand for electricity has increased. And, with the power units remaining closed, there were forced power cuts for at least a week for one to one and half hours at night.

He added that efforts are being made to ensure the availability of electricity in sufficient quantities.

“Erratic and unscheduled power cuts do impact production in industrial units.

The government needs to look into this and normalise the situation as soon as possible,” said Prem Biyani, executive president of Akhil Rajya Trade and Industry Association (ARTIA), a Rajasthan-based trade body.

“The power cuts usually happen in my area during the morning and the water supply also gets affected. Household work becomes difficult,” said Rama Devi, a consumer.