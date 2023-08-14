Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / 350,000 Rajasthani girl students await promised bicycles under govt scheme

350,000 Rajasthani girl students await promised bicycles under govt scheme

Rajasthan government's free bicycle scheme provides girl students in class IX free bicycles to enable them to attend schools located in remote areas

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo courtesy: Wikimedia Commons

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 3:29 PM IST
The Rajasthan state government's scheme to distribute free bicycles to female students has yet to deliver on its promise. As a result, nearly 350,000 girl students in government schools in Rajasthan have been left without free bicycles for the past two years, forcing them to undertake long walks to their schools in remote areas, according to a report by the Times of India.

The free bicycle scheme was introduced in 2011 by the Rajasthan state government under the leadership of Vasundhara Raje. The programme was designed to provide bicycles to girls completing their ninth-grade education in government schools, a move intended to facilitate their access to education.

However, despite the promise, the delivery of bicycles has been delayed, leaving many students without this means of transportation.

The last distribution of free bicycles took place in November 2021.

In April of this year, the Gehlot-led government decided to buy bicycles worth Rs 133 crore to be distributed within three months among girl students ahead of the Rajasthan state assembly elections 2023, according to a report by CNBC. Despite this step, implementation challenges have persisted.

The delay in bicycle distribution has directly impacted the education and daily lives of these students. The lack of transportation is necessary to ensure students' regular school attendance and their health and overall well-being.

While the scheme remains in place, the timely distribution of bicycles to these deserving girl students continues to be a pressing concern, affecting their education.

