Power Minister Manohar Lal to highlight India's energy gains at Brics meet

Union Minister Manohar Lal will showcase the country's achievements in the power sector over the past decade at BRICS Energy Ministers' Meeting on May 19, an official statement said on Saturday.

Manohar Lal Khattar, Manohar Lal, Khattar, Manohar
Lal is on an official visit to Brazil to attend the meeting, a power ministry statement said. | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 3:45 PM IST
Union Minister Manohar Lal will showcase the country's achievements in the power sector over the past decade at BRICS Energy Ministers' Meeting on May 19, an official statement said on Saturday.

Lal is on an official visit to Brazil to attend the meeting, a power ministry statement said.

He will showcase the country's achievements in the energy sector over the past decade, including a 90 per cent increase in power capacity, leadership in renewable energy, green hydrogen, and biofuels, as well as innovations and sustainable development.

India will also reaffirm its commitment to ensuring equitable access to energy and accelerating the energy transition.

First Published: May 17 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

