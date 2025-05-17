Home / India News / Bengaluru's wholesale cloth merchants suspend trade with Turkey, Azerbaijan

The BWCMA urged authorities, trade partners, and logistics providers to note its trade suspension decision and cooperate with members to ensure full adherence to the move

exports, imports, trade
BWCMA have declared their unanimous decision in this regard
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 2:56 PM IST
The Bangalore Wholesale Cloth Merchants Association (BWCMA) has decided to cease all import and export of textiles to and from Turkey and Azerbaijan, with immediate effect, citing their recent "support" for Pakistan in the wake of 'Operation Sindoor'.

The BWCMA have declared their unanimous decision in this regard.

"This collective action has been taken after careful deliberation and in alignment with our commitment to ethical business practices, national sentiment, and the interests of our trade community. As responsible stakeholders in the textile trade sector, we believe it is essential to take principled stands when necessary," BWCMA President Prakash Pirgal said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Bookings to Turkiye, Azerbaijan and China remain blocked: Ixigo CEO

"Accordingly, all our members have agreed to: halt all current and future import of textile goods from Turkey and Azerbaijan, cease all ongoing or planned export activities to these nations, and refrain from engaging in any indirect trade through intermediaries or third-party countries that may involve textile products originating from or destined for Turkey and Azerbaijan."  This resolution will remain in force until further notice, and any revision will be communicated officially through the Association's governing body, he said.

"BWCMA is an association of about 3,000 wholesale shops across Bengaluru. Our trade with these countries runs into crores of rupees, a lot of cloth materials come from there and also get exported," Pirgal told PTI, without sharing any actual figures.

He said, "These two countries have openly supported Pakistan following 'Operation Sindoor'. We stand with the Government of India, the country comes first. Remember when there was an earthquake in Turkey, India acted as a first responder to the unfolding humanitarian requirements there, but they have stood by Pakistan, which sent terrorists to kill our people."  The BWCMA has requested all concerned authorities, trade partners, logistics providers, and relevant stakeholders to take note of this declaration and co-operate with its members in ensuring adherence to the decision to suspend trade.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :BengaluruIndia trade policyTurkeyAzerbaijan

First Published: May 17 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

