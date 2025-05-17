Govt to launch digital platform for trade remedy document submissions

The government is developing a digital platform to enable the electronic submission of documents in trade remedy investigations with a view to further promoting transparency, efficiency, and ease of access for all stakeholders, an official statement said on Saturday.

These investigations are carried out by the commerce ministry's arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR).

Since 1995, India has initiated over 1,200 trade remedy investigations and recent interventions have protected domestic sectors including solar energy and advanced materials, such as solar cells and copper wire rods, from unfairly priced imports and subsidized goods.

"Looking ahead, the government is developing a digital platform to enable the electronic submission of documents in trade remedy investigations," the commerce ministry said in the statement.

The platform is expected to go live soon, offering enhanced transparency, efficiency, and ease of access for all stakeholders, it said.

The main objective of the directorate is to protect sensitive sectors against the adverse impact of the trade liberalization like dumping and subsidy from any exporting country, by way of carrying out investigations in a time-bound manner.

Also Read

The main functions of the DGTR include conducting anti-dumping, anti-subsidy/CVD (countervailing duty), and safeguard investigations.

The finance ministry takes the final decision to impose these duties.

In addition, DGTR, through its trade defence wing, has effectively contested the imposition of trade remedy measures by foreign trade remedy authorities.

"These efforts have resulted in either reduced duties or complete relief from such measures on Indian exports, thereby protecting India's international trade interests," the ministry said.

It was established in 2018 through the consolidation of the Directorate General of Anti-Dumping and Allied Duties (DGAD) and the Directorate General of Safeguards.