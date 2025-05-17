Home / India News / Govt to launch digital platform for trade remedy document submissions

Govt to launch digital platform for trade remedy document submissions

The platform is expected to go live soon, offering enhanced transparency, efficiency, and ease of access for all stakeholders, it said

Digital, technology, mAadhar
The finance ministry takes the final decision to impose these duties. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 3:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government is developing a digital platform to enable the electronic submission of documents in trade remedy investigations with a view to further promoting transparency, efficiency, and ease of access for all stakeholders, an official statement said on Saturday.

These investigations are carried out by the commerce ministry's arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR).

Since 1995, India has initiated over 1,200 trade remedy investigations and recent interventions have protected domestic sectors including solar energy and advanced materials, such as solar cells and copper wire rods, from unfairly priced imports and subsidized goods.

"Looking ahead, the government is developing a digital platform to enable the electronic submission of documents in trade remedy investigations," the commerce ministry said in the statement.

The platform is expected to go live soon, offering enhanced transparency, efficiency, and ease of access for all stakeholders, it said.

The main objective of the directorate is to protect sensitive sectors against the adverse impact of the trade liberalization like dumping and subsidy from any exporting country, by way of carrying out investigations in a time-bound manner.

Also Read

Dominican dignitary hails India's achievement in digital inclusion for all

Vi partners with WB's export body to boost MSME digital transformation

PM Modi calls 3-hr podcast with Fridman 'fascinating'; episode drops Mar 16

RBI awarded digital transformation Award 2025 for digital initiatives

CCI backs Apple in antitrust case, denies Match, startups sensitive data

The main functions of the DGTR include conducting anti-dumping, anti-subsidy/CVD (countervailing duty), and safeguard investigations.

The finance ministry takes the final decision to impose these duties.

In addition, DGTR, through its trade defence wing, has effectively contested the imposition of trade remedy measures by foreign trade remedy authorities.

"These efforts have resulted in either reduced duties or complete relief from such measures on Indian exports, thereby protecting India's international trade interests," the ministry said.

It was established in 2018 through the consolidation of the Directorate General of Anti-Dumping and Allied Duties (DGAD) and the Directorate General of Safeguards.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Supreme Court strikes down ex-post facto clearance for development work

Close call for 3 as heli ambulance makes emergency landing in Kedarnath

Bengaluru's wholesale cloth merchants suspend trade with Turkey, Azerbaijan

Can't help economies of nations working against India: VP Dhankhar

Family demands proper probe into woman tourist's death in Wayanad resort

Topics :Digital Indiadigital connectivityIndia trade

First Published: May 17 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story