President confers National Florence Nightingale Awards for 2022, 2023

President Droupadi Murmu conferred the National Florence Nightingale Awards for 2022 and 2023 to nursing professionals at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Thursday.

Thirty nursing professionals were given the prestigious award for their dedication, duty and service to the community.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of State for Health S P Baghel and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Mandaviya briefed the president about the progress of the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Abhiyan and expressed gratitude for her leadership in the countrywide campaign that has seen people from various walks of life and regions come forth in a spirit of enthusiasm and community service to support lakhs of tuberculosis patients.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the campaign and the "Ni-kshay Mitra" initiative in his "Mann Ki Baat" radio broadcast on June 18.

"India has set a target of eradicating TB by 2025. Ni-kshay Mitra has taken charge of this movement against TB. Thousands of people are adopting TB patients in rural areas. This is the true strength of India. Youngsters are also contributing to achieving the target of eradicating TB by 2025," Modi said.

Mandaviya also informed the president that the government will soon launch a special campaign to eliminate sickle cell anaemia (SCA) across the country. He briefed the president on the mission and sought her guidance for its success.

The special mission to eliminate SCA by 2047 was announced in the Union Budget 2023-24. It will entail awareness creation, universal screening and the counselling of seven crore people in the age group of 0-40 years in the affected tribal areas.